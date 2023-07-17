Left Menu

NFDC opens entries for Indian films in Indian Panorama section of 54th IFFI

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:01 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@IFFIGoa)
The National Film Development Corporation, the nodal agency of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which organises the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has opened entries for Indian films, both feature and non-feature to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th edition of the festival in Goa, from 20th to 28th November 2023.

The Indian Panorama section is a flagship property of IFFI and aims to promote films of Indian languages which are selected by an eminent jury and screened at IFFI as well as in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India. Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels, 12 members for the feature film section and 6 for the non-feature film section contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.

Like all years, this year too, a maximum of 26 films in the feature and 21 films in the non-feature section will be selected. The selections will include the Best Feature Film and the Best Non-Feature Film of the National Film Awards of 2023. Films distinguished by cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence, are selected in accordance with the conditions and procedure of Indian Panorama.

While details of eligibility criteria for films and the process of submission can be viewed in detail on the IFFI website, there are two basic eligibility criteria for selection of films, firstly that all films must include English subtitles and secondly that films should have been completed between August 30, 2022 to July 31, 2023 or have a certification of the Censor Board in this period. The last date of submission of films is August 10th, 2023. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

