Left Menu

"Hope Modi govt will lose": MDMK leader Vaiko on Opposition meeting

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said he hopes that the Modi government will lose the next elections as he arrived in Bengaluru to attend the two-day joint opposition meeting.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
"Hope Modi govt will lose": MDMK leader Vaiko on Opposition meeting
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said he hopes that the Modi government will lose the next elections as he arrived in Bengaluru to attend the two-day joint opposition meeting. "This is a very important meeting, it will bring a change in Indian politics...I hope that Modi govt will lose", Vaiko said.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State Minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting. Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the meeting of opposition parties will be attended by leaders from 26 parties. The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm.

All bigwigs in the opposition, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the crucial opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also confirmed its presence at the meeting on Sunday. This came after the Congress made its stand clear and said that it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in the Parliament.

The formal meeting will be held on Tuesday. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023