CM Yogi performs 'Rudrabhishek'  in Gorakhpur

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath Temple here early Monday on the occasion of 'Somvati Amavasya' and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath  offered prayers and performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath Temple here early Monday on the occasion of 'Somvati Amavasya' and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people. Adityanath, who also heads Gorakshpeeth, had earlier performed Rudrabhishek and prayed for the happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives on the first day of the 'Sawan' month.

On the second Monday of Sawan, which also happened to be Somvati Amavasya, he paid a visit to the Gorakhnath temple, where he performed special worship of Lord Shiva for the well-being of the entire world. At the Gorakshpeeth Shaktipeeth located on the first floor at Gorakhnath temple, CM Yogi offered  Vilva Patra, lotus flowers, and other offerings to Lord Shiva. He then performed 'Rudrabhishek'  with milk and fruit juice.

The chief priest of the 'Math', Acharya Ramanuja Tripathi, and other Acharyas and Purohits completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek. In the midst of the recitation of Vedic mantras, the CM performed Havan and Aarti after Rudrabhishek.

After the ritual was completed , the Chief Minister wished the people of the state a healthy, happy, prosperous, and peaceful life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

