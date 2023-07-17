Left Menu

Devotees perform Karkidaka Vavu bali across Kerala

Devotees in Kerala on Monday offered ‘bali tharpanam’( paying obeisance to their ancestors) on the occasion of ‘Karkidaka Vavu’.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
Devotees perform Karkidaka Vavu bali across Kerala
Devotees perform Karkidaka Vavu bali at Aluva Manappuram(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees in Kerala on Monday offered 'bali tharpanam'( paying obeisance to their ancestors) on the occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu'. Across Kerala, at different temples and ghats, thousands of devotees throng temples, offering 'bali tharpanam to their ancestors.

Karkidaka Vavu falls in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam first. The month is a period of recital of the Ramayana in Kerala. The recital would take place in various temples and homes during the month. In Kottayam, the Vishva Hindu Parishad arranged special prayers for devotees near the Kodoor River.

Thousands of devotees were seen at Aluva Manappuram in Ernakulam district to offer 'bali tharpanam'. There were a lot of women and elderly people to perform the ritual. The people from across the state and beyond reached the Siva temple premises by midnight on Sunday for the rituals that began around 4 am Monday.

According to Hindu belief, the souls of people's deceased ancestors attain 'moksha' (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkidaka Vavu' day, in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. People usually gather on riverbanks and beaches to offer "bali". Riverbanks in the state including Periyar, Bharathapuzha, and Kalpathipuzha are popular places for performing the ritual. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023