"2/3rd of population is going to defeat BJP...": Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition unity meeting

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday to attend the two-day joint Opposition meeting, hoped that the people of the country would give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the Opposition meeting.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and party MP TR Baalu on Monday reached Bengaluru to attend the two-day joint Opposition meeting. The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital. Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday. The meeting will start at about at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present. An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

