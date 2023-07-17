Left Menu

At least eight killed in building collapse in Cairo

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

At least eight people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, a security officer at the scene and state media said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas

