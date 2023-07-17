Over 1,44,000 kg of drugs destroyed worth Rs 2,378 crore across India under Home Minister Amit Shah's supervision

As a part of a nationwide campaign against drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah oversaw the destruction of over 1,44,000 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore across various parts of India in coordination with anti-narcotics task forces. Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Regional Conference on 'Drugs Trafficking and National Security in New Delhi informed, "In 2006-13, a total of 1,250 cases were registered and till 2014-23, 3,700 cases have been registered...Earlier 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized and today it is 3.94 lakh kg which shows an increase of 160 per cent".

Shah added, "A total of more than 1,44,000 kg of drugs have been destroyed today. For this I thank all the states and NCB as we have been able to destroy drugs worth Rs 2,378 crore through this campaign". 6727 kgs of seized drugs were destroyed in Jammu and over 1,44,000 kilograms of drugs were destroyed in various parts of the country by NCB, in coordination with ANTFs of all states.

The campaign was carried under "Nasha Mukt Bharat" at Jammu, led by the Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and participated by officers of ANTF JK, NCB and JK Police officers. Destruction of drugs was done in accordance with the procedure established by Law. ADGP Jammu thanked the Judiciary for giving this campaign wholehearted support.

The Home Minister also requested Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to implement this step in all states, adding, "The biggest step to win this fight is to create maximum awareness." "Till we don't spread awareness among youths against drugs, we won't be able to win this fight," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)