Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; one terrorist killed

An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir wherein one terrorist was gunned down by the forces, the government official said on Monday. The operation by the Indian Army and J-K police also led to the seizure of a large consignment of arms and ammunition.

"In a joint operation by alert troops of Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police a major infiltration bid was eliminated on the night of 16-17 July 23 in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch," the officials said. The officials further said that the movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch River moving from across the Line of Control.

"In the early hours of the morning contact was established which led to a heavy volume of fire being exchanged. In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were hit. One of the terrorists fell on the spot while the other terrorist was observed falling in the Poonch River," it added. Later, during the search operation body of one terrorist has been recovered from the site.

"Major war-like stores recovered, include one AK 74 rifle with magazine, eleven rounds and other stores for sustenance," it added. (ANI)

