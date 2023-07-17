Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:33 IST
NTPC receives Economic Times (ET) HR World Future Skills Awards 2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
NTPC has received the prestigious Economic Times (ET) HR World Future Skills Awards 2023 for “Best use of AI/AR/VR in Learning and Upskilling" and “Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Programme”. Director (HR), NTPC, Shri Dillip Kumar Patel received the awards on behalf of NTPC at a programme held in Gurugram on 13th July, 2023.

 

These awards bear testimony to NTPC’s focus on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR) in Learning and Development (L&D). They reflect NTPC’s commitment to develop the competency level of its employees as well as outsourced workers through L&D initiatives such as iGuru which includes training based on Virtual Reality (VR). In addition, NTPC has also introduced several other innovative training initiatives such as GPiLearn, FutureSkills courses and Samarth modules.

NTPC has been adopting and institutionalising progressive and best HR practices, which has been recognised by various prestigious fora at national and international levels.

Shri Sital Kumar, CEO (UPL) & ED (HR); Ms. Rachana Singh Bhal, GM (PMI); and Shri A K Tripathi, GM (RLI), Sipat and other senior executives were present during the awards function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

