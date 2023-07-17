Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expresses grief over State policeman's death

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed grief over the death of a police constable who drowned while retrieving a body from Jamner river in Dewas district and announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family. The policeman was identified as Rajaram Vaskale, a resident of Barwani district who was posted as Nemawar police station in charge in Dewas district. On Sunday (July 16), the police received information that an unknown body lying in Jamner river, following which, Vaskale along with team reached the spot to retrieve the body.

While attempting to retrieve the body, Vaskale reached deep inside water and started drowning. Police personnel present at the spot took out the body of the constable from the river with the help of divers and took him to Nemawar Hospital. He was later taken to Harda for further treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. On Monday morning, chief minister Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

"A very sad incident happened yesterday (July 16), one of our police stations in charge Rajaram Vaskale, a resident of Barwani district. During his duty, he jumped into a river to retrieve a body, but unfortunately he got caught in the whirlpool of the river and he is no longer with us," Chouhan told reporters here. "Vaskale was a conscientious officer and he sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Vaskale left his two children (a four-year-old boy and two-month-old girl) and his wife. Now they are my family. I pay obeisance to our brave companion Rajaram. It is our duty to take care of his family, so a compensation of Rs 1 crore will be given to his family. We will always take care of his family. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul," the Chief Minister added.

The last rites of the policeman will be performed with state honours. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the last rite on behalf of the state government and pay obeisance to the officer, he added. (ANI)

