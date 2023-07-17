As 26 opposition parties gather in Bengaluru, BJP plans show of strength in Delhi with allies; Nadda says NDA has 38 parties  

With 26 opposition parties holding a meeting in Bengaluru to strategize for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is also gearing up for a show of strength of party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. BJP chief JP Nadda said at a media interaction here that the National Democratic Alliance now has 38 parties.

A meeting of BJP-led NDA meeting will be held on July 18, the day opposition parties will hold their main conclave in Bengaluru. Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parties likely to attend NDA meeting include AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group), NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People's Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar).

The opposition parties are seeking to come together against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Opposition parties held a meeting in Patna last month and have come together in Bengaluru for a two-day meeting to take forward their agenda for unity.

The meetings of NDA and of opposition parties are being held two days before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)