Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches sale of subsidised Chana Dal under brand name Bharat Dal

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the subsidised Chana Dal under the brand name 'Bharat Dal'. Under this brand Chana Dal will be available at the rate of Rs 60 per kilogram for a one-kilogram pack and Rs 55 per kilogram for a 30-kilogram pack.

"Sale of 'Bharat Dal' has been initiated through the retail outlets of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) in the Delhi-NCR region. This initiative marks a significant step taken by the Central Government to convert government-owned chana stocks into chana dal, ensuring the availability of pulses to consumers at reasonable prices," an official of Department of Food and Public Distribution said. The milling and packaging of the Chana Dal is undertaken by NAFED, which will distribute the product through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR, as well as through the outlets of NCCF (National Consumer Cooperative Federation), Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal.

"Moreover, as part of this arrangement, the chana dal will also be made available to state governments for supply under their welfare schemes, including provisions for police, jails, and distribution through their Consumer Cooperative outlets," an official statement said. "The introduction of 'Bharat Dal' at subsidised prices aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and enhance their access to nutritious pulses. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensuring food security and improving the overall welfare of its citizens," it added.

Chana, also known as chickpea, is the most abundantly produced pulse in India and is consumed in various forms across the country. Chana whole is commonly soaked and boiled for use in salads, while roasted chana is a popular snack. Fried chana dal can serve as an alternative to tur dal in curries and soups. Additionally, chana besan (gram flour) is a vital ingredient in the preparation of namkeens (savory snacks) and sweets. Chana offers numerous nutritional health benefits as it is rich in fiber, iron, potassium, vitamin B, selenium, beta carotene, and choline, which are essential for controlling anemia, blood sugar levels, maintaining bone health, and even promoting mental well-being. (ANI)

