National Democratic Alliance is only in name, alleges CPI-M leader Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politbureau member Brinda Karat on Monday alleged that it is not just a question of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) numbers because NDA is the ruling alliance and NDA is only in name and its partners used to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Speaking to ANI on NDA meeting on July 18 in Delhi, Karat said that NDA is only in name. NDA's partners are only used to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. NDA's partners have nothing in collective debate and any collective decision making, she said.

"NDA leaders themselves say that there is no one to ask them, so they exit from here to there. Now the elections are coming so they are asking and they are coming back but there is no question of principles and policy in NDA led by BJP," Karat said. Brinda Karat told ANI that It is not just a question of numbers; NDA is a ruling alliance but the country has seen that there has been never a meeting of the NDA before taking a decision on the main issues. For example on Uniform Civil Code there has been no meeting with the NDA or discussion. An attempt was made by the government to paralyze the Parliament on Adani's issue but BJP never communicated with NDA. There was no meeting with NDA on that issue.

In a show of strength, the BJP has called an NDA meeting on July 18, which will be attended by several of its new allies -- the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, Eknath Shinde- led Shiv Sena and Jiten Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha. The meeting incidentally is being held on the day when opposition parties are also holding their second joint meeting in Bengaluru. BJP national president JP Nadda has written letters to leaders of various parties and invited them to join NDA meeting on Tuesday including those the ruling party has reached out to ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A number of new BJP allies, including the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP faction headed by Ajit Pawar, several smaller parties from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and regional parties from the northeastern states, are among those expected to attend the NDA meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the meeting. (ANI)

