Accused held in religious conversion case of child in Indore: MP minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the accused in the case of an alleged religious conversion of a child in Indore district has been arrested. "The accused Ilyaz has been arrested in the case of religious conversion of an innocent child in Indore. This type of mentality (referring to religious conversion) will be crushed in the state," Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Addressing media persons here, Mishra said, "The matter has come to my notice and it was going on for some time. The mother of the child used to live with a person named Ilyas and the child belongs to a Jain family." After investigation, action was taken under IPC sections 467, 468, 420 and relevant sections of the Freedom of Religion Act and the accused was arrested, Mishra added.

Notably, the accused was in love with the mother of the child before her wedding and he had taken her along with her child 5 years ago. The father of the child, Mahesh Jain, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan tried to get his wife and son back but she was not ready to live with him. A few days ago, when Mahesh came to know that his son had been circumcised and converted to a Muslim, he lodged a complaint against the accused Ilyas Ahmed at the Khajrana police in Indore.

Meanwhile, home minister Mishra also took a jibe at former CM Kamal Nath's visit to Dubai and said that Nath had to go to Dubai so he (Nath) did not let assembly run. "Nath had to go to Dubai, so he did not let the assembly run. The assembly session was to run for five days, but he (Nath) had his tickets for Dubai, so he did not allow the assembly to run, and did not allow issues of public interest to be discussed," the home minister said.

He added, "Nath was more concerned about his own business than that of the business of the Vidhan Sabha. The entire session was marred by ruckus and Nath went to Dubai. I do not consider it good." (ANI)

