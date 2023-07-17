J-K: From job seeker to job provider, Umar Mukhtar Sofi's journey inspires entrepreneurship in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Umar Mukhtar Sofi, a passionate and determined entrepreneur, has defied the odds and built a thriving business that not only fuels his dreams but also supports the local economy. At the age of 32, Umar has emerged as a shining example of success, transforming his aspirations into reality and empowering fellow artisans in the process.

Establishing his enterprise, M/S New Kashmir Embroideries, in 2013 with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Umar has become a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. Hailing from the Eidgah area of Srinagar district, his factory outlet located in Aawa Kadal Syed Pora Eidgah has become a hub for authentic Kashmiri suits, shawls, stools, bedcovers, jackets, and other exquisite handmade products.

"I always dreamed of becoming my own boss and creating job opportunities for others," Umar said, highlighting the driving force behind his entrepreneurial journey. "I am immensely grateful to JKEDI for their invaluable assistance in turning my dream into a reality," he added.

Umar's journey as an entrepreneur has not only transformed his life but also had a profound impact on the local community. By providing employment to 20 skilled workers at his factory, he has emerged as a job provider, empowering individuals who were once seeking employment themselves. Umar's commitment to job creation has become a testament to the potential for economic growth and prosperity within the Kashmir Valley.

Reflecting on his educational background, Umar proudly mentions that he completed his B Com degree, which has provided him with a solid foundation in business and finance. Combining his academic knowledge with his passion for traditional Kashmiri crafts, he has successfully developed a business that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The annual turnover of Umar's business currently stands at an impressive 3 crores, underscoring his remarkable achievements as an entrepreneur. However, Umar remains grounded and focused on his long-term goals. "I envision expanding my business further, both domestically and internationally, to promote Kashmiri art and provide employment opportunities to even more talented individuals," he states with unwavering determination.

Through his exceptional journey, Umar Mukhtar Sofi serves as an inspiration to the youth of Kashmir Valley, demonstrating the transformative power of entrepreneurship. His story exemplifies the potential of the region's artisans and highlights the significance of nurturing local talent. Umar's success not only contributes to the economic growth of the valley but also preserves the rich artistic traditions that have been passed down through generations.

As Umar continues to chase his dreams, his unwavering dedication serves as a reminder to all aspiring entrepreneurs that with the right support, determination, and a commitment to creating opportunities for others, one can overcome obstacles and build a thriving business that leaves a lasting impact on the community. Umar said, "It is my belief that by harnessing the talent and creativity of our people, we can create a prosperous future for the Kashmir Valley, where entrepreneurship becomes a powerful force for positive change and economic empowerment." (ANI)

