HP Govt enhances financial assistance to Rs 1 lakh for disaster affected families: CM

In view of the unprecedented tragedy in the state due to the floods, the government has decided to increase the financial help for the families affected by floods, cloud bursts and landslides occurred between July 7 to 15 to Rs one one lakh. As per the government official, under the relief manual, financial assistance of Rs 12,500 was given for partial damage to a pucca house and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to a kutcha house.

"The state government has issued a notification to increase the amount of compensation, providing huge relief to the disaster affected. Financial assistance will be provided to the families affected under special norms," Chief Minister Sukhivinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. He further said that in case of damage to shops and dhabas, earlier only a meager financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given in lieu of goods, which the state government has increased ten times to rupees one lakh.

"Apart from this, in case of damage to the goods of the tenant, Rs 25,000 was earlier given, which has been doubled to Rs 50,000. On the other hand, where about Rs 1400 per bigha compensation was earlier given in case of silt in agricultural and horticultural land, has been increased to Rs 5000 per bigha," he added. Along with this, earlier financial assistance of Rs 3600 per bigha was given in case of damage to agricultural and horticultural land, which has been increased to Rs 10,000 per bigha.

The Chief Minister also said that Rs 300 to Rs 500 per bigha compensation was given to the farmers and gardeners in case of damage to their crops, which has been increased to Rs 2000 per bigha by the state government. "The present state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 55,000 per animal for the death of milch and draught cattle, which was earlier Rs 37,500. In case of death of sheep, goat and pig, the financial assistance has been increased from Rs 4000 to Rs 6000," he added.

Also, earlier this compensation was given only for a maximum of 30 sheep, goats and pigs, but the state government has abolished this condition as well. The Chief Minister said that the present state government was working keeping in mind the sufferings of the disaster affected people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)