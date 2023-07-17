Civil defence official accuses Delhi Police of beating, latter refutes allegations

Delhi Police on Monday said that accusations made by a civil defence official of police beating him are false. Police said that the incident was related to a civil defence official travelling on a scooter without a helmet.

"In this regard, it is submitted that a picket was deputed at Old Macchi Chowk, Sultanpuri, Delhi, on July 12, and while checking, a scooter was stopped for checking," police said. The police said that the civil defence official was unable to produce relevant documents of the scooty.

"The driver asked for some time to produce the documents, but he didn't return to the spot with the documents. Therefore, the vehicle was sent to the police station. Later on, taking action U/S 66 DP Act, the said scooty was deposited in malkhana," an official statement said. After the civil defence official came back to the police station and produced relevant documents, the scooty was released.

Delhi Police said that civil defence official started creating a ruckus at Police Station Sultanpuri. It was found that the accused, under the influence of alcohol, started threatening officials and was apprehended under the relevant sections of the CrPC and later produced before the local court. "The said person was found continuously shouting and threatening police authorities for seizing his scooty during picket checking. He was regularly intimidating the police staff to file false charges against them. The said person was repeatedly asked to calm down but he didn't have any heed due to which he was overpowered and preventive action U/S 107/151 CrPC was taken against him," an official statement said.

"Medical examination of the alleged was conducted in which the alcohol BAC was 100/mg/ltr and no external injury found at the time of medical examination. The accused was produced before Hon'ble Court of SEM/Outer district on 13 July where he was discharged and warned," it added. Police said that the allegations are being made by the Civil defence official after three days after the incident.

"As per the above-stated facts, the allegations are false and fabricated to mount pressure on the police," a statement said. (ANI)

