President Murmu presides over annual general meeting of Indian Red Cross Society 

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presided over the ceremonial session of the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre. Governors and Lt Governors from nine states and Union Territories were present in the AGM while others joined virtually. The Chairman of IRCS, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

This AGM took place physically after six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 300 delegates from all over the country participated in the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya stated that the Red Cross is born to serve the needy and vulnerable.

He added that the "Indian Red Cross has to reach the next level by engaging in relief programs beyond Indian boundaries." The Union Health Minister informed that in order to bring more efficiency and transparency, state IRCS branches will be required to give a monthly report in the form of PPT to their Governors so that Red Cross work is disseminated and more and more people get attached to the organization.

He also said that Red Cross should work transparently so that it becomes the first choice to get funding under CSR from the corporate world. During the function, President conferred Red Cross Gold Medals upon Dr LN Ambati Natraj from Telangana and Dr Goparaju Samaram from Andhra Pradesh.

IRCS, Odisha State branch was awarded for raising maximum funds and IRCS Jammu and Kashmir was awarded for raising maximum funds in relation to its population for the year 2021-22 amongst the UT Branches. Gujarat State branch and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, UT branch received Blood Donation Shields for the highest voluntary blood collection.

Gujarat State branch won the Gold Medal for collecting over 2 lakhs 77 thousand units of blood during the year. (ANI)

