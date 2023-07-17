Left Menu

UK stocks fall as weak China recovery drags down commodity shares

British equities slipped on Monday, with mining stocks leading declines after weak economic data from top commodities consumer China knocked down metal prices, while energy stocks mirrored a dip in crude prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.9%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:33 IST
UK stocks fall as weak China recovery drags down commodity shares
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British equities slipped on Monday, with mining stocks leading declines after weak economic data from top commodities consumer China knocked down metal prices, while energy stocks mirrored a dip in crude prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.9%. China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

Industrial metal miners dipped 2.6% as prices of most base metals came under pressure. Heavyweight energy stocks fell 0.5% on lower oil prices.

Focus now shifts to UK consumer prices data due Wednesday, after data last week showed U.S. inflation easing. UK's inflation is expected to ease slightly in June to 8.2% from 8.7% a month ago. "My sense is that we're slightly past the worst of the inflation numbers and by the same token, I think the worst of the economic slowdown is where we are about now," said Andrew Bell, CEO of Witan Investment Trust.

An industry survey showed asking prices for residential homes in Britain fell in July as rising mortgage costs and increasing buyer affordability constraints prompted sellers to temper their price expectations. Housing related stocks such as real estate and homebuilders fell 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has fallen over 7% from the record-high levels hit in February as prices of oil and metals wavered on demand concerns in China. Among individual stocks, Aston Martin jumped 3.7% after Barclays raised the target price on the stock to 375 pounds.

Johnson Matthey gained 0.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the rating on the chemicals maker to "buy" from "hold." ($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023