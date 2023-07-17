Left Menu

Dara Singh rejoins BJP after resigning from Uttar Pradesh Assembly

After announcing his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly two days ago, Chauhan submitted his resignation to VIdhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:33 IST
Dara Singh Chauhan with Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dara Singh Chauhan On Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly as an MLA for the Akhilesh Yadav led party in Lucknow district. Two days after he resigned from the UP assembly and met home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, SP MLA Dara Singh formally joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and the two deputy CMs, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, on Monday.

After announcing his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly two days ago, Chauhan submitted his resignation to VIdhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana. An OBC leader from eastern UP, he was elected from the Ghosi seat in Mau district on the SP's poll symbol.

Chauhan was a cabinet minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government but had resigned ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and joined the SP. Earlier on Friday, Dara Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

In the Adityanath cabinet from 2017 to 2022, Chauhan was Cabinet minister for Forests, Environment and Animal Husbandry and later, resigned from the cabinet on January 12 in 2022 ahead of the assembly polls. Chauhan started his political career with the BSP and later joined the SP. He was elected to Rajya Sabha for two terms in 1996 and 2000 and as per the website of Rajya Sabha, he was elected as an SP candidate and was also the party's national executive member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

