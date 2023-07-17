Left Menu

WTO chief 'deeply disappointed' by end of Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:08 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday she was "deeply disappointed" by the end of the Black Sea grain deal, which she described as essential to ensuring the stability of global food prices.

"Black Sea trade in food, feed and fertilizer is critical to the stability of global food prices," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote on Twitter. "Sad to say that poor people and poor countries are hardest hit. Let's keep hope alive on renewal."

Russia halted its participation earlier on Monday in the year-old U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine export grain via the Black Sea.

