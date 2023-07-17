"Will take firm decision on farmer agricultural laws implemented by BJP": Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress government in the state will take a firm decision on the “anti-farmer agricultural” laws implemented by the previous BJP government in the state. Speaking to a delegation of farmers led by legislators BR Patil and Darshan Puttannaiah, who met him today, Siddaramaiah said the government will take decisions to protect the interest of farmers.

“The Land Reforms Act has been discussed and a clear decision will be taken within the next session. There was a discussion in the House today about the amendment of the APMC Act. He said that a separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems of farmers in detail,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said. MLA BR Patil said that some issues which have been left out of the budget should be discussed and the APMC Act amended by the government needs be discussed.

“Welcoming the implementation of 5 guarantees and amendment of the APMC Act, the delegation said that some issues need discussion. The manifesto said that the amendment to the Land Reforms Act should be withdrawn. They said that it should be withdrawn as soon as possible and opined that amendment should be farmer centric, ban on cattle slaughter should also be withdrawn. Agricultural Price Commission should be given a legislative form and a revolving fund should be provided,” the statement said. It further said, “They said that they oppose the central government's politicization of the ration system by not giving rice. They suggested that farmers can directly be engaged to provide food grains to the PDS. The farmers requested that the government should protect the interests of the farmers.”

Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister for Horticulture SS Mallikarjun and farmer leaders were present in the meeting. (ANI)

