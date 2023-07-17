Left Menu

Telangana: 9 injured after fire breaks out in a company at Shadnagar 

Nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a private company in Shadnagar on Sunday evening, said an official. 

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:34 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a private company in Shadnagar on Sunday evening, said an official. The incident occurred in Telangana's Shadnagar Constituency of Rangareddy District, where a private company manufacturing plastic colours and other items caught fire. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital. According to police, "A fire broke out at a private manufacturing company of Plastic colours, papers, and covers named Blend Colours at around 8:30 PM yesterday. The fire brigade reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Around nine people who are workers of the company were injured in the incident. The injured were immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital DRDO," said Vijay, Admin SI, Shadnagar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

