BJP is getting scared of Opposition unity: JD-U leader

A Janata Dal (United) leader on Monday said that the BJP has begun to get afraid seeing the unity among opposition parties even as the Congress appreciated the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to take part in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru hosted by it. "The journey of Opposition unity has started with its Patna meeting called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This meeting has had a national political impact," JDU leader Manjit Singh told ANI in Patna on Monday.

"The Bengaluru meeting will be attended by more Opposition parties than the Patna meeting. The BJP has become afraid seeing the unity among the Opposition parties. Many regional parties which BJP wants to destroy will participate in this meeting causing consternation to BJP," Manjit Singh said. Reacting to the question on the AAP's decision to participate in the Bengaluru Opposition meeting, Congress leader in Jharkhand Rakesh Sinha said that his party welcomes all parties that want democracy to be strengthened in the country.

"We welcome all parties that want to strengthen our democracy, save our constitution and strive for women's rights. We welcome the parties which want to fight unemployment, price rise so that our economy become stronger. We congratulate AAP's decision to participate in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru," Rakesh Sinha said. The AAP has decided to participate in the meeting after Congress said that it will oppose in the Rajya Sabha the bill replacing the ordinance on Delhi services.

The AAP has decided to participate in the meeting after Congress said that it will oppose in the Rajya Sabha the bill replacing the ordinance on Delhi services. Meanwhile, big posters and banners have been seen on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties to the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)