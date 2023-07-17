Left Menu

Assam: STF apprehends four people in connection with fake Indian currency notes

The STF team launched the operation and apprehended a four-member gang from near village Owona under Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district.

17-07-2023
Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police has apprehended four dacoits cum dealers of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) along with weapons, the police official said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Mujibur Rahman, Nazrul Hoque and Nazrul Hoque.

According to the police, acting upon a reliable source intelligence developed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG of STF, an operation to nab dacoits cum dealers in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was carried out on Sunday. The STF team launched the operation and apprehended a four-member gang from near village Owona under Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district.

One pistol along with live ammunition, one four wheelers and four numbers of mobile handset were recovered and seized from their possession, the official further said. "The apprehended four dacoits cum dealers of FICN are later identified as Ajiful Islam (22 years old), Mujibur Rahman (21 years old), Nazrul Hoque (25 years old) and Nazrul Hoque(21 years old), all from Rupahi police station areas of Nagaon district," Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI.

A case in this regard has been registered with the STF police station under sections 392/394/420/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25(1)(a) of Arms Act, 1959 and investigation is on. (ANI)

