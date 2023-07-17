Indian Army chief interacts with, felicitates Tri-services contingent of Armed Forces which participated in Bastille Day parade
On the occasion Indian Army chief Manoj Pande also felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who participated in the Bastille Parade.
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday interacted with the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces which participated in the Bastille Day Parade 2023 in France recently. On the occasion, Indian Army chief Manoj Pande also felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who participated in the Bastille Day Parade.
In this regard, official media handle of Indian Army took to Twitter and said," General Manoj Pande COAS interacted with and felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces which participated in the Bastille Day Parade 2023 in France. COAS commended the contingent for their immaculate drill and lauded them for their dedication and hard work." The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marched alongside their French counterparts on at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, which also witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French partners. (ANI)
