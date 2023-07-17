Left Menu

Indian Army chief interacts with, felicitates Tri-services contingent of Armed Forces which participated in Bastille Day parade 

On the occasion Indian Army chief Manoj Pande also felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who participated in the Bastille Parade. 

Indian Army chief interacts with, felicitates Tri-services contingent of Armed Forces which participated in Bastille Day parade 
Indian Army chief Manoj Pande interacts with Tri-services contingent (Photo/ Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday interacted with the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces which participated in the Bastille Day Parade 2023 in France recently. On the occasion, Indian Army chief Manoj Pande also felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the Indian Armed Forces who participated in the Bastille Day Parade.

In this regard, official media handle of Indian Army took to Twitter and said," General Manoj Pande COAS interacted with and felicitated the Tri-services Contingent of the  Indian Armed Forces which participated in the  Bastille Day Parade 2023 in France. COAS commended the contingent for their immaculate drill and lauded them for their dedication and hard work." The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marched alongside their French counterparts on at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, which also witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

