Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers war-like stores from Lawngtlai district

Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered a cache of war-like stores from Chamdur P village in Lawngtlai district, an official statement said on Monday. Assam Rifles said that an operation was launched after it received specific inputs regarding the war-like stores in general area of Chamdur P village.

"On receipt of specific input from own sources regarding cache of war-like stores in general area Chamdur P village, an operation was launched. The party searched the jungles in and around Chamdur P village and recovered war-like stores hidden in a pit," an official statement said. Assam Rifles said that the recovered war-like stores included gelatin sticks, detonators and few rounds of ammunition.

"Recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police," an official statement said. Further investigation is underway into the incident. (ANI)

