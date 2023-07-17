Himachal Governor flags off relief material for disaster hit areas in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday flagged off two vehicles carrying relief material for the flood affected areas of the Mandi district. "The Governor of Himachal Pardesh,Shiv Pratap Shukla today flagged off three vehicles carrying relief material for the flood affected areas of Mandi. Two trucks were sent from the Raj Bhawan today.

Earlier three days ago such three more trucks were sent for Mandi and Kullu districts from the Raj Bhavan through the State Red Cross Society," an official statement said. The relief kit comprising Blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and tarpaulins will be distributed to the affected families through the district red cross societies.

Governor Shukla has also contributed one-month salary to the state disaster fund. While speaking to ANI, Governor Shukla said, “Everyone need to come forward to help and contribute for disaster fund,I have decided to contribute one month salary for the disaster fund, I have directed my Secretary to prepare a draft and sent it to the disaster fund, I would appeal everyone to come forward and help."

He further urged the people to provide help to the affected families in the region. "There has been a big loss due to the floods and rain is very big and restoration will take a long time and all together will have to come forward. The possible help would be provided to the affected families through the Red Cross. In addition, Red Cross Societies at the district level were also carrying various relief and rescue activities," he said.

He also underlined the importance of the role central agencies played in relief and rehabilitation work in the region. "The central agencies, the India Airforce, NDRF ,state Police and others played an important role. The damages are huge and repair as well as restoration will take a long time," he said. Governor Shukla mentioned that a team of Central government will be visiting the state to evaluate the damage assessment.

"A central team will be visiting the state and they will assess and my office will also evaluate. I earlier spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I am sure the state government is working hard to get the things in place as it will take long to restore, things will come in the right direction. The Union government so far has given assistance of over 360 Crore rupees to the state in this disaster situation," he said. Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.(ANI)

