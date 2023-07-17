Chhattisgarh: Naxal couples carrying Rs 20 lakh bounties surrenders in Dantewada

Two naxal couples carrying cash reward of Rs 20 lakh surrendered before security personnel in insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. Police said that couples were impressed by the district police's campaign 'Lon Varratu' (return to your village),

"Naxal couples quit the red movement," said a police officer, adding that the surrendered insurgents were collectively carrying cash reward of Rs 20 lakh. The surrendered naxalites were identified as commander of technical team (battalion-1, company-3 ) Chotu Mandavi (25), his wife member of technical team under South Sub Zone Bureau Lakhme Kumjam (18), Deputy commander of military platoon-31 Kosa alias Masa Mandavi (39) and his wife Ayate Midiyami (Magalar/Palnar LOS member).

Police said that the accused naxal Chotu was carrying AK-47 assault rifle and was allegedly indulged in several naxal incidents. "The surrendered naxal Chotu was carrying AK-47 assault rifle and was allegedly indulged in several naxal incidents including Pamed encounter in 2020 in which four policemen were killed, Chintagufa encounter in 2020 (in which 17 security personnel were killed and 15 were injured) and others," an official said.

Another surrendered Kosa was carrying SLR and was allegedly involved in attack on Ranibodli camp of security personnel in Bijapur (in 2007) wherein 55 jawans were killed. "Kosa was alleged to be also involved in the Tongpal ambush (in 2014) in which four security personnel and a civilian were killed," an official said.

'Lon Varratu' (return to your village) campaign was launched in June 2020 in Dantewada district to motivate naxals to join the mainstream of the society. "Since launching of the campaign, as many as 609 naxalites, among them 157 carrying cash rewards, have surrendered in Dantewada district," an official statement said. (ANI)

