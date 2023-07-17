Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 22:07:26 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

