Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 22:07:26 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. (ANI)

