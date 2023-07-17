12-year-old student assaulted by teachers for not doing homework dies in MP’s Gwalior; case registered

Two teachers of a private school have been booked after a 12-year-old boy died allegedly due to their assault when he did not complete his homework in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday. The boy was studying in Class 8 in a private school located in Bahodapur area in the district. According to the family members, the boy was beaten up by the teachers in the school a few days ago following which he was seriously injured. They (family members) admitted him to the hospital but he died undergoing treatment on Sunday (July 16).

"An incident came to the notice under Bahodapur police station area in the district on Sunday that a 12-year-old boy studying in a private school died following teachers' assault for not completing homework. After the teachers' assault, the student's health deteriorated, he was first admitted into two private hospitals in the district, but after seeing no improvement, he was taken to the Government Hospital on Sunday where he died," Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena told ANI. After that the family members of the student lodged a complaint to register a case into the matter. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections and started investigation into the matter. Further action into the matter will be taken on the basis of evidence, Meena said.

The officer added that the police raided the house of both the accused teachers but they were not found. Continuous efforts were being made to nab the accused. The police also collected the CCTV footage of the class in which the incident happened and statements of the other children of the school would also be taken to know how all this happened, he further added.

Besides, father of the student, Kok Singh Chauhan made serious allegations against the school management and demanded strict action should be taken against the culprits. "The operator of the school has good connections in the government and administration. Therefore, the police are not taking any action against the accused in the matter," Chauhan alleged. (ANI)

