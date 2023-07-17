Assam: 1 dead, several injured over clash between forest team, illegal encroachers at wildlife sanctuary

One woman died and several others including forest personnel were injured following a clash between a forest team and illegal encroachers in the Bura Chapori wildlife sanctuary in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts of Assam on Monday, the officials said. The injured forest personnel and three other persons were admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place at the East Lathimari area of Burha Chapori wildlife sanctuary in Nagaon and Sonitpur district. Jayanta Deka, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nagaon Wildlife said that some people who had previously been evicted from the wildlife sanctuary had been attempting to reoccupy the forest lands recently.

"In last February, an eviction drive was conducted in the wildlife sanctuary. Yesterday some people again attempted to reoccupy the lands inside the wildlife sanctuary and during routine patrolling, we explained to them that, they can't live there because this land is under the wildlife sanctuary and urged them to shift from here. During the conversation, a woman tried to attack our forest staff, but one home guard saved him. When other women chased our forest personnel with sharp weapons, in self-defence, the forest personnel fired in the air and probably some bullets hit the crowd," Jayanta Deka said. He further said that the illegal encroachers also attacked a forest camp and pelted stones.

"At least 10 forest personnel were injured in the attack. I am also injured," the DFO said. The Congress MLA of the Rupohihat constituency told ANI that, one woman died and three other persons were also seriously injured in the incident and a few forest personnel were also injured.

"I demand a CBI probe into the incident to find out the actual facts. The government should initiate a CBI probe into the incident," Nurul Huda said. In February this year, the Assam government carried out a massive eviction drive in the Bura Chapori wildlife sanctuary and evicted many illegal encroachers. (ANI)

