At least 13 killed in building collapse in Cairo

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-07-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2023 00:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 13 people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, state newspaper Al-Ahram said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors. Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.

