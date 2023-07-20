Left Menu

Villagers' protest affect 45,000 tonnes/day coal dispatch from Mahanadi Coalfield in Odisha

As many as 15 railway rakes are lying stranded at two railway sidings of state-owned Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd MCL due to villagers protests in Odisha, affecting a daily dispatch of 45,000 tonnes coal to power plants, a source said.Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL is the top coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Ltd CIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:24 IST
As many as 15 railway rakes are lying stranded at two railway sidings of state-owned Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) due to villagers' protests in Odisha, affecting a daily dispatch of 45,000 tonnes coal to power plants, a source said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is the top coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL). MCL contributed 193 MT to CIL's 703 million tonne coal production in FY23.

Residents of 14 project-affected villages in Basundhara and Mahalakshmi areas of Sundergarh district are protesting for higher compensation and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits. Their agitation entered 19th day on Thursday, the source said.

''Coal mining and despatch operations at projects of MCL in the district remained affected owing to protests launched by 14 project-affected villages on July 2, 2023, to press for higher compensation and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits beyond rules in vogue,'' said the source.

Despite best efforts of the management to resolve the issue, the despatch could not take place from Sardega siding and Kanika siding and 15 are lying idle due to villagers' stir since July 2, 2023. These rakes used to transport around 45,000 tonnes of coal to power plants daily, the person quoted above said.

''There has been no despatch of coal through rail mode on 19th consecutive day today, which restricted movement of more than 6 lakh tonne coal to distant consumers,'' the source said.

From July 2-9, production and despatch operations were totally shut at all the four mines of MCL namely Basundhra West, Kulda, and Garjanbahal OCPs -- of Basundhara area and Sirarmal project of Mahalakshmi area.

On an average, MCL produces and despatches about 1.1 lakh tonnes of coal daily from these projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

