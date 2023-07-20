Left Menu

Govt rolls out credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in livestock sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:32 IST
Govt rolls out credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in livestock sector
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying on Thursday said it is implementing a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate inflow of fund to MSMEs engaged in livestock sector.

The department, which is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is implementing the Credit Guarantee Scheme under Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

The scheme is aimed to strengthen credit delivery system and facilitate smooth flow of credit to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in livestock sector without hassles of collateral security.

''For operationalising the scheme, the department has established a Credit Guarantee fund Trust of Rs 750 crore, which will provide credit guarantee coverage up to 25 per cent of the credit facilities extended to the MSMEs by the eligible lending institutions,'' an official statement said.

The credit guarantee scheme facilitates access to finance for un-served and under-served livestock sector, making availability of financial assistance from lenders to mainly first-generation entrepreneurs and underprivileged section of society, who lack collateral security for supporting their ventures.

''The main objective of the Credit Guarantee Scheme is that the lender should give importance to project viability and secure the credit facility purely on the basis primary security of the assets financed,'' it added.

The establishment of credit guarantee fund trust was approved under a Rs 15,000 crore-Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) for incentivising investments by individual entrepreneurs, private companies, MSMEs, Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) and Section 8 companies.

The investment is to establish (i) the dairy processing and value addition infrastructure, (ii) meat processing and value addition infrastructure, (iii) Animal Feed Plant, (iv) Breed Improvement technology and Breed Multiplication Farm, (v) Animal Waste to Wealth Management (Agri Waste Management), and (vi) Setting up of Veterinary Vaccine and Drugs Manufacturing facilities.

The key features of AHIDF scheme is interest subvention of 3 per cent and loan up to 90 per cent of the total project cost from any Scheduled Bank, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023