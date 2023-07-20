Left Menu

Assam delimitation proposal: EC hears 645 representations from 13 districts

The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a meeting with political parties at Guwahati on a draft delimitation proposal for Assam. 

20-07-2023
Election Commission heard 645 representations on second day (Photo/Election Commission). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a meeting with political parties at Guwahati on a draft delimitation proposal for Assam. On the second day of public hearings, over 645 representations from 13 districts including Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Hailakandi, Cachar, South Salmara, Nagaon, Morigaon and Dhubri and several representations from political parties were heard by the Commission.

Representatives from National Parties - Aam Aadmi Party, Indian National Congress,Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bhartiya Janata Party; State Parties - All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, United Peoples Party Liberal and Bodoland People's Front shared their feedback and suggestions before the Commission. United Opposition Forum Assam (Assam Pradesh Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, Raijor Dal, CPI, Jatiya Dal Assam, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and Others) and several Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) also participated," ECI said. The Commission is holding public hearings and meetings with representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and other sections of society during July 19-21, 2023 at Guwahati Assam.

On Wednesday, over 270 representations were heard by the Commission from 9 districts. The hearings will continue tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

