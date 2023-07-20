Left Menu

Court sends pilot's husband to judicial custody, couple accused of beating minor domestic help

Metropolitan Magistrate Kratika Chaturvedi remanded Kaushik Bagchi to 13 days judicial custody till August 2.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:50 IST
Delhi's Dwarka District Court on Thursday sent the 36-year-old Kaushik Bagchi - husband of the arrested pilot - to judicial custody till August 2 for allegedly assaulting their minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The man and his pilot wife are accused of beating a ten-year-old domestic help. The lady pilot Poornima Bagchi was remanded to judicial custody yesterday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kratika Chaturvedi remanded Kaushik Bagchi to 13 days judicial custody till August 2. Delhi Police had arrested the couple for allegedly beating a minor domestic help. A case has been registered at police station Dwarka South.

Police on Wednesday produced the lady pilot before a duty metropolitan magistrate. The court sent her into 14 days of judicial custody. It is alleged that the couple allegedly beat up a 10-year-old girl working as domestic help in their house in Dwarka on Wednesday. She was working as domestic help for two months in their house.

The incident was noticed by a relative of the girl. This led to a gathering of people at the residence of the couple and confronting and manhandling the couple. One more FIR was registered on the complaint of the lady accused. This FIR has been registered for assaulting the couple.

Poornima Bagchi works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is a ground staff at another carrier, Delhi police said. Delhi police has registered a case against the couple under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. (ANI)

