J-K: Pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar on Thursday amid tight security. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

"A total of 2,29,221 pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the beginning of Yatra on July 1," a statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said on July 16. DIPR said that a total of 20,806 Amarnath Yatris performed darshan on July 16.

The district administration is providing all facilities at the base camp under the guidance of police and security forces. "Although the weather was not favourable today as Valley witnessed a downpour in several parts yet 20806 pilgrims performed darshan at Holy Cave smoothly and comfortably with the support of administration and government agencies. With this, the cumulative total of pilgrims who visited the shrine climbed to 229221," an official statement said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration refuted misleading allegations of stone pelting at Amarnath yatris by miscreants as seen in a video circulated on social media, an official statement said on Wednesday. The administration said that the incident happened due to a minor dispute among the poniwallas. (ANI)

