Delhi: 26-year-old make-up artist dies by suicide in Safdarjung Enclave area

A 26-year-old woman who was a make-up artist, died allegedly by suicide in Arjun Nagar of Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old woman who was a make-up artist, died allegedly by suicide in Arjun Nagar of Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepika.

The police said that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday and they handed over her body to the family after postmortem, after which the family performed her last rites on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, the deceased was a make-up artist and also used to give make-up classes to others.

"The exact reason due to which the deceased took the harsh step of ending her life is yet not ascertained," the police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

