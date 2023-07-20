EU strongly condemns attack against Swedish embassy in Iraq -statement
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:18 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
The European Union on Thursday strongly condemned an attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad over a planned Koran burning in Stockholm and hoped for a swift return to normality in relations between Iraq and Sweden, the EU said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top officials from Turkiye, Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
UK's Cleverly warns against attacks on Indian embassy in London
Top officials from Turkiye, Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
Swedish court convicts man of helping Kurdish militants, in boost for Sweden's NATO bid
Swedish court finds man guilty of attempting to finance outlawed Kurdish militant group