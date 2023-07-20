Cycling-Asgreen wins Tour de France stage 18, Vingegaard retains overall lead
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:19 IST
Dane Kasper Asgreen won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 185-km ride from Moutiers on Thursday.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
