"Take steps to nab perpetrators of Manipur incident...": Governor Anusuiya Uikey to DGP

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey expressed her strong condemnation of the viral video of women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law. Coming down heavily on the State Police regarding lack of action in the incident related to viral video, Governor said, "Today I called the DGP of the state, asking why no action was taken on the complaint by the police. I have directed the DGP to take immediate steps to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law," the Manipur governor said

"I have also asked the DGP to take action against the Police officials of the station where the complaint of this incident was lodged, for not taking any action," she said while asked the DGP to act against erring police officials. "Never in future, any person should have the courage to commit these types of crimes against women," she added.

A video of the two-month-old incident had gone viral evoking strong sharp reactions from various political parties and triggering outrage. Meanwhile, Manipur Governor met Director General of Police Rajiv Singh at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and inquired about the Manipur viral video case and the progress of the investigation in the case.

"The Governor also asked the DGP for giving special protection to the victims, if required," Raj Bhawan stated. Amidst a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that two individuals, including the primary perpetrator, have been apprehended. He emphasized that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for the accused.

"One was arrested yesterday and recently I got information that another one has also been arrested now. The interrogation is going on. The state police have arrested the suspected main culprit and those who involve have also been arrested and will be booked as per the law," Singh said. The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

