Left Menu

Commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lifted by Anglo American, China stimulus hopes

Britain's blue-chip index hit a fresh one-month high on Thursday as strong production numbers from Anglo American and hopes of fresh stimulus for China's slowing economy boosted mining stocks. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, extending gains for a third straight session.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:40 IST
Commodity-heavy FTSE 100 lifted by Anglo American, China stimulus hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's blue-chip index hit a fresh one-month high on Thursday as strong production numbers from Anglo American and hopes of fresh stimulus for China's slowing economy boosted mining stocks.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, extending gains for a third straight session. Anglo American climbed 3.3% after the global miner said its first-half copper production surged 42%, underpinned by the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine operations in Peru.

The FTSE 350 index of industrial metal miners gained 2.9% as prices of most base metals rose on growing hopes that top metals consumer China would introduce additional support for its economic growth. "FTSE 100 is a portfolio of miners, oil companies and banks. What we're seeing is a repricing upwards of all of those under loved assets, which have been out of favour for the last decade or two," said James Baxter founder at Tideway Wealth.

Also supporting the internationally focused FTSE 100, the pound slid for a fifth straight session after data this week pointed to easing price pressures in Britain. Traders pared bets of aggressive rate hikes from the Bank of England, with the prospect of rates rising above 6% now likely off the table. Money market futures were pricing in nearly 70% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike in August.

Homebuilders climbed 0.2%, adding to a 7% jump in the previous session. The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index slipped 0.1% from near two-month highs hit on Wednesday.

Pharmaceutical company Hikma jumped 5.7% after tornado damage to a U.S. facility owned by competitor Pfizer boosted other drugmakers' stock. Babcock International Group rallied 14.6% after the engineering company reinstated dividend for 2024.

IG Group rose 3.6% after the online trading platform raised its dividend and said it would buy back shares after it recorded total revenue of one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) for the first time in its history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023