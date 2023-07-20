EU's Borrell: EU's relationship with Turkey goes both ways

The European Union's relationship with Turkey goes both ways, the EU's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on Thursday.

"It is not just (about) what the EU expects from Turkey, it's also what Turkey expects from the EU," he told journalists after EU foreign ministers met to exchanges views on foreign policy subjects such as the EU's relationship with Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)