Coal Ministry performs well on GeM platform for two financial years in a row

Coal Ministry has successfully set new benchmarks in the e-procurement ecosystem, creating a level playing field for stakeholders and fostering fair competition. The Ministry has performed consistently well on GeM platform for two financial years in a row.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have demonstrated unwavering confidence in GeM by publishing bids worth Rs. 21,500 crore. This enthusiastic participation showcases the Ministry of Coal's commitment to promoting a digital-first approach and its proactive role in spearheading the adoption of advanced technologies for the benefit of all stakeholders. Coal Ministry was recently awarded for its achievements on e- procurement through GeM by Ministry of Commerce. The Ministry of Coal has been awarded in“Best Engagement” category, Coal India Limited (CIL) has been awarded“Rising Star” and NLC India Limited has been awarded in the “TimelyPayments” category.

Moreover, high value tenders worth Rs.5,372.60 crore have been published on GeM portal during the period 10th to 16thJuly 2023. As on 17th July 2023, the actual procurement facilitated through GeM this financial year stands at an impressive Rs 3,909 crore. Hence, the Ministry has surpassed last year's target of Rs. 4000 crore within a span of 100 days in current financial year, setting an example for other Ministries and PSUs to emulate.

Ministry of Coal’s progress in e- procurement through GeM portal exemplifies its commitment to delivering exceptional results and driving the nation's growth. The Ministry remains committed to leveraging GeM’s potential to achieve more milestones thereby contributing to the nation's growth.

(With Inputs from PIB)