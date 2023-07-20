Left Menu

Goa Carbon Q1 net profit falls 13 pc to 12.58 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Goa Carbon on Thursday posted a 13 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 12.58 crore during the June quarter on account of higher expenses. It had posted a net profit of Rs 14.48 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2022-23, Goa Carbon said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company's total income fell to Rs 385 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 206 crore in the year-ago period, it said. The expenses also reduced to Rs 368 crore from Rs 187 crore in the year-ago period. Goa Carbon Ltd is a public limited company and is in the business of manufacturing and marketing calcined petroleum coke. It operates a plant having a capacity of 3.08 lakh tonne per annum in southern Goa.

