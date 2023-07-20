Left Menu

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:45 IST
Russia has still not let the U.N. nuclear watchdog's team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant's reactors, the agency said on Thursday as it follows up on Ukrainian accusations of foul play.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings," the IAEA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

