President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid a nationwide uproar over the horrific incident in Manipur, where two women were paraded naked, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that government should be dissolved and president's rule should be imposed in Manipur. "The viral video from Manipur is deeply saddening. Be it a man or a woman, no one should be treated like this in India. All this is going against India," Aaditya Thackeray said.

He further said, "state government should be dissolved in Manipur and the President's rule should be imposed." A video of the two-month-old incident had gone viral evoking strong sharp reactions from various political parties and triggering outrage.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3 after Manipur High Court noted that the Meitei community had submitted several requests for ST status to the Centre from 2013 onwards – a request that was forwarded to the state government for a formal recommendation. There has been a a rift between Kuki and Meitei communities. Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said it was "deeply disturbed" by the video which has emerged in which two tribal women were seen paraded naked and molested, and asked the Centre and State to take action against the perpetrators. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it was "simply unacceptable" and using women as an instrument in violence is unacceptable.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video that emerged online yesterday, the bench asked the Centre and State to appraise the step taken on the issue."Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violations. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," CJI said. The bench said it must be apprised of the steps taken by the governments so that perpetrators are booked for such violence and what steps are taken to prevent such incidents in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)