Political leaders express outrage over Manipur incident, seek immediate action

Political leaders cutting across party lines expressed their sense of outrage at the Manipur incident and said the Centre should take all necessary steps to restore peace in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the people should stay united against such atrocities.

"Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in #Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union Government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur," he said in a tweet. NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule said the situation in Manipur called for "immediate action". She said the video of two women being paraded naked and sexual violence against them was sickening and disgraceful.

"A video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road has gone viral. Shocking visuals from Manipur - sickening, disgraceful, and utterly inhumane treatment! The situation demands IMMEDIATE action! Let's raise our voices and DEMAND accountability. Silence in the face of such atrocities is UNACCEPTABLE! " she said in a tweet. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal termed the incident a "national shame".

Amidst a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that two people including the main culprit have been arrested, adding that his government would spare no effort in seeking the death penalty for the accused. Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani had said on Wednesday that she had spoken to Chief Minister Biren Singh over the issue. "The horrific video of the sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," Irani had said in a tweet. (ANI)

