Indian Railways adopts innovative technology linking popular areas with station name

As per the official release by the ministry, under this initiative, 175 popular areas have already been linked with 725 stations.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
For the convenience of railway passengers, Indian Railways is deploying innovative technology to link popular areas with the station name, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday. As per the official release by the ministry, 175 popular areas have already been linked with 725 stations under this initiative.

This facility will become available to passengers from tomorrow (July 21). "This new approach would yield better planning of journey and personalized passenger experience in ticket booking on the website and Mobile app. It would also facilitate tourists as station search will get easier," the ministry said in a statement.

This initiative also includes linking satellite cities to connecting railway stations like -  Noida will be linked to New Delhi. "Sometimes, local or popular names are different from railway station names leading to confusion while journey planning hence linking will eliminate confusion," it added.

To accomplish the objective, application changes in technology have been done and 175 popular cities and areas have been linked with 725 stations. These changes have been incorporated in the journey planner station search of the e-ticket booking website. The functionality shall be displayed on the journey planner and electronic reservation slip of the ticket. The ministry further said that the benefits to passengers include better and personalized experience for passengers in rail journey planning, tourist convenience, ease of station search for tourists, places of tourist importance, better connectivity, linking of satellite cities to connecting railway stations, regional importance and pride for citizens.

"The functionality will provide ease of communication in case of change in station due to operational reasons e.g., if a scheduled station is changed due to operational and maintenance activity – journey planner will show alternate station in search like train for Ahmedabad to Jaipur is planned from Asarva instead of scheduled station Ahmedabad. "Asarva will be shown in the journey planner on input Ahmedabad - currently this activity is done manually," it added.

Further, MIS (Management Information System) generated will enable better planning of new trains and station amenities. (ANI)

